ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas in the Permian Basin has earned recognition as one of the schools in the country with the best quality education.

With hundreds of schools being compared and assessed, UTPB ranked at 26 for the Bilingual Education Master's Degree program.

The college also stands out because of the fast completion time in the Master's of Arts Bilingual Education Master's Degree.

Dr. Larry Daniel, the Dean of the College of Education has expressed the difference the program makes in the lives of the students who take part in it.

“Our Bilingual Education program is making a difference for educators and their students in Texas and beyond. Our graduates regularly report that the program has made a real difference as they work to assure the success of their bilingual and ESL students. Receiving validation of the program’s quality from outside organizations gives us a great sense of pride.”