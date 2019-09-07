Parents with students in their school's marching band need to be aware of a new rule in place for the upcoming school year.

The UIL will now require physical exams or medical histories to make sure students are healthy enough to participate, especially in the heat.

The rule applies to band members entering the first and third years of high school. A medical history form is required for sophomores and seniors. Students in seventh and eighth grades who march in band will also need physicals.

All paperwork is due by August 1. You can download the form on the UIL's website.

Some Texas schools already require the physical exams.