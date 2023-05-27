TTUSHSC Executive Vice President passes away

Dr. Steven L. Berk led the medical the medical school as the dean for the past 17 years.

ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) announced the untimely death Friday of TTUHSC Executive Vice President and School of Medicine Dean Dr. Steven L. Berk.

Over the last 17 years, Dr. Berk led the medical school as dean and did so with unwavering commitment. In 1999, he joined the faculty of TTUHSC and held the positions of regional dean of the Amarillo campus, professor of medicine and the Mirick-Myers Endowed Chair in Geriatric Medicine. Dr. Berk was appointed dean of the School of Medicine in 2006 and executive vice president for Clinical Affairs in 2010.

Recently, he shared his excitement for the 10-year anniversary of the first-graduating Family Medicine Accelerated Track program, the first program of its kind in the country that he created as an approach to addressing the shortage of primary care physicians. He was equally pleased that the School of Medicine was ranked one of the top medical schools in the country for producing family medicine physicians.

Through Dr. Berk’s leadership, the School of Medicine also has experienced continued growth of programs that include the creation of the Covenant Branch Campus for third- and fourth-year clerkship training, the medical student barbershop hypertension program, Deans’ Ambassadors, the Clinical Research Institute, the Department of Medical Education, the Women’s Health Research Institute of Amarillo and the Lubbock medical student-led free clinic.