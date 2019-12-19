ODESSA, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Health Professions Physician Assistant Program announced a $5 million gift from the Midland Development Corporation for expansion to the program.

The TTUHSC PA program is a graduate program located in Midland.

With a focus on primary care and family medicine, the TTUHSC PA program awards a Master of Physician Assistant Studies following 27 months of intensive academic and clinical training.

Of the 27 months, the 15-month academic phase is conducted in Midland.

The 12-month clinical experience is conducted at a variety of sites throughout West Texas.

“Midland Development Corporation’s support for the expansion of the physician assistant program emphasizes the value of TTUHSC in the Midland community," said Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., Texas Tech University System chancellor. "This gift is critical to the expansion project, which in turn is critical to helping address the health care needs in this area. We are extremely grateful for MDC’s generous investment, bringing us one step closer to our goal.”

The support of MDC toward the expansion will provide the students with a new state-of-the-art building with classrooms, study areas, and an anatomy laboratory.

For many PA students, gross anatomy is the cornerstone of their medical knowledge.

Additionally, such a resource would allow students to stay in Midland, as opposed to traveling to Lubbock to attend laboratory sessions.

“We greatly appreciate the Midland Development Corporation’s full support for this endeavor,” said TTUHSC Interim President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D. “Expansion of the physician assistant program is an opportunity for TTUHSC to increase access to health care by doing what we do best – train excellent providers.”

