MIDLAND, Texas — Today the Texas Tech Alumni Association held their Midland Chapter scholarship golf tournament at Ranchland Hills Golf club.

The proceeds from the event provide financial aid to local students from Midland, Odessa, and Andrews who will continue their studies at Texas Tech University.

TTAA Midland Chapter Committee member Haley Buckles said, "We have doubled our scholarship recipients in the last year, and doubled the amount of scholarship that we have given. This is just a fun way to get more Red Raiders out and golf with us and give back to the students at Texas Tech."

On the green today were 32 teams, nearly double than the prior year.