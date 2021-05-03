Trinity School receives a Certificate of Spaceflight Authenticity for its emblem being flown into space

The school's emblem was flown into space during three separate expeditions between 2019-2020.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Trinity School recently received a Certificate of Spaceflight Authenticity on March 3 for its emblem being flown into international space on three separate occasions between 2019-2020.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch flew the emblem into space for Expeditions 59,60,61 at the request of Trinity School alumna Dr. Sharmi Singh Watkins.

"This is an incredible honor, and we are grateful to have our alumni continue to be part of Trinity and our community in meaningful ways," said Head of School Shelby Hammer. "To have our emblem flown to the International Space Station is unbelievable, and we are forever grateful to Dr. Watkins for her dedication and support of the School.”