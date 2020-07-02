MIDLAND, Texas — Trinity School students have created a glow-in-the dark museum exhibit.
"Glowtastic" features a variety spectacles and games, all glow-in-the-dark and immersive.
From paper cranes to paintings and writing on the wall, black lights bring out the hard work and creativity of the students who helped create the exhibit.
The exhibit will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. It is located in the Simmons Building Student Center.
