MIDLAND, Texas — It’s a decision most soon-to-be mothers have to make; to keep working or take some time off.

But fifth grade teacher, Jessica McMullen already had her mind made up.

“I never wanted to stop working. I always knew that I wanted to come back, so we knew we had to find a daycare for sure," said McMullen.

After months of struggling to find one, McMullen had no idea her school had something else up their sleeve to accommodate to her and four other employees.

A new infant care room for the new year.

"This is fantastic, the best thing I could imagine," said McMullen.

A sentiment shared by more than one in the Permian Basin.

“I think it’s just something that they realized they needed. Because we had so many pregnant employees last year. You know in a community like this, where daycare is in such high demand, and you may get a spot, you may not. There’s a possibility of losing an employee if they can’t find one," said McMullen.

A true staple in the community. And before, Trinity's enrichment centers the earliest program available, was for 2-year-olds.

“Trinity has what they call, “lifers”. Which is a student that has been here since Pre-K.

"And then they graduate high school having gone to Trinity the whole time. Well, our babies are going to be true lifers, because they start so early," said McMullen.

McMullen says it’s an option to help with employee retention, and doesn’t think her situation could be any better for her and her little one.

“It’s really something that goes through your mind as a new mom. Am I going to be able to go back to work? How is it going to feel to leave my child with someone I don’t know? And bringing her here every day gives me peace of mind. Because I know these people and I know they’re taking the best care of her," said McMullen.