Ethics classes for teachers are one way districts are trying to prevent abuse

“What I’m trying to do is make teachers think about how they interact with children.”

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — We are learning more details on how school districts here in Texas train teachers when it comes to child abuse and teacher-student relations.

Both Midland Independent School District and Ector County Independent School District require all teachers to go through a background check and attend yearly trainings on the topics.

In addition to required trainings, districts like ECISD bring in private consultants like David Thompson to go over ethics.

One of the biggest topics Thompson covers? Teacher-student relations and the boundaries that can not be crossed.

“When we become teachers, we take on a sacred trust," David Thompson, University of Texas San Antonio professor in professional leadership and policy, said.

Sometimes that trust can be used to manipulate students.

Just this week one ECISD teacher was arrested for an inappropriate relationship with a student.

This is something Thompson says is common.

“I’m trying to uplift the profession but at the same time letting them know this is a common problem.”

Thompson teaches classes around the state to educators on the topic.

“We talk about data and research and the prevalence of it," Thompson said. "There’s been an increase over the past 11 years but I tell them 99% of the teachers are doing it right everyday.”

But Thompson notes when a background check, training and a lesson are not enough, parents need to trust their gut if something feels wrong.

“Parents, please monitor your child's electronic media use, that’s the first thing," Thompson said. "When you have reason to believe that something is going wrong reach out to school officials.”

Thompson advocates the importance of parents and guardians checking their student’s social media.

If something feels off, report it to officials at the school district.