ECISD looks to make Blended Learning a system-wide practice

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD is looking to make their district adopt Blended Learning in all of their schools.

The school was looking for ways to best educate their students during this pandemic and it started with practices like Blended Learning.

Three middle schools in the district already use it and have seen results.

"We already have it occurring in multiple middle and high school classrooms as our teachers learn more and more about blended learning they're using those strategies with our students and you give students the opportunity to own their own learning students own the pace of learning they own the rate of speed at which they learn blended learning allows our students to be much more engaged in their own learning process," said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri.