Third Future Schools to become new charter partner of Ector Middle School

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees have unanimously voted to make Third Future Schools the official charter partner for Ector Middle School.

The company works with schools in Colorado and Texas including schools in Midland.

Third Future presented their model and ideas to the Trustees last week. They showcased their track record of success and made it clear about their commitment to focus on rigorous academics and extracurricular activities.

Some of the main features that Third Future Schools provide are learning how to learn, developing personal habits of success, setting high expectations for all students and providing valuable opportunities to all it students.

The Trustees said Third Future Schools student are on track to attain 1.5 times the growth that an average student made prior to COVID-19.