MISD students qualify as 'All-State' honorees

They were selected by the Texas Music Educators Association.

MIDLAND, Texas — Five MISD Students have be selected as 'All-State' by the Texas Music Educators Association.

These students qualified through a audition process that starts with regional auditions in November. The area round began in January and showcased the top high school musicians in all of West Texas.

This includes competitors from El Paso, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, San Angelo and everywhere else in between.

"Congratulations to these students for this monumental achievement," said MISD Fine Arts Director Deb Shaw. "This is an outstanding way to represent our schools, our district, and our fine arts programs."

Senior Coby Mount and Junior Ryleigh Kitch earned placement on the All-State band from Midland High.