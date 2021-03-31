Snyder ISD to open new 20,500 square foot Research Greenhouse

The school leaders have been thinking about adding a new student-based enterprise since Spring 2020.

SNYDER, Texas — Snyder ISD will open its new 20,500 square foot Research Greenhouse and student-based enterprise.

Snyder ISD school leaders have been thinking about this idea since Spring of 2020 in an effort to help enhance the educational experience to the next level.

“As a district, we have been aggressively exploring opportunities to develop student-based enterprises, and it was clear that the greenhouse property provided an excellent foundation for the growth of multiple student-based enterprises,” said Dr. Eddie Bland, Superintendent of Schools. “We are fortunate to have a school board that understands the importance of the authentic learning experiences that can come from this program. Our school board is to be congratulated for fully supporting the district’s investment in this property and the affiliated programs that will benefit our students and community”.

The student-based enterprise programs will be run by Mckenna Jenkins who was a graduate at Snyder HS and graduate from Texas Tech's Plant and Soil Science Program.

“We are excited about McKenna joining our district, and we are confident that with her leadership, our students will benefit from a unique classroom environment while gaining valuable work experience,” said Dr. Bland.

Students will visit the greenhouse weekly for hands-on learning and vocational training in their life skills classes. Field trips will also be hosted by Evergreen with over twenty trips on the books already.