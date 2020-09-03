MIDLAND, Texas — Have you always wanted to know the history of Texas?

On Mar. 14, children will have the chance to learn about the history of Texas and how it came to be.

The Aaron Estes Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and the History Museum will host a free day-long kids day in honor of Texas.

Along with learning about the great history of Texas, there will be coloring activities, corn hush doll making, Crockett cap making, and so much more.

This learning event will be held at the Midland Texas Historical Society for those interested in attending.