ODESSA, Texas — The Education Foundation of Odessa has announced being recipients of the FMH Foundation grant.

The $180,000 awarded grant will provide the Education Foundation with the opportunity to get new uniforms for the Odessa High School marching band.

Celeste Potter, the Education Foundation Director, expresses her gratefulness for the gift received for the students.

“We are so grateful to the FMH Foundation for this special gift. With these funds, the students in the OHS band will be marching in style during the 2020-2021 school year! We want all of our students in Ector County ISD to feel confidence when they step onto the field to perform…whether it be at a game under the Friday Night Lights or at a competition. This grant ensures the students at OHS will have that confidence in the coming school year.”

Dr. Aaron Hawley, Director of Fine Arts ECISD, acknowledges how the grant will be a tremendous blessing to the entire ECISD Fine Arts Department.

“The grant from the FMH Foundation is a tremendous blessing to not only the OHS program but also the entire ECISD Fine Arts department. This donation meets a critical need for the band while allowing us to continue financially supporting all of the Fine Arts students as a department. We are incredibly thankful for their generosity.”