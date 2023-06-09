The annual State of Education luncheon brings awareness to challenges in Midland education

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Chamber of Commerce and Midland ISD came together for the annual State of Education luncheon Wednesday.
The luncheon is meant to bring awareness to the challenges and opportunities facing education in Midland.
MISD Superintendent Stephanie Howard spoke about how important it is that the community sees what educators are doing to make Midland better.
"One thing I hope people get from this is realizing the work that we're doing. We recognize the areas we need to improve upon and we've been working on that," Dr. Howard said. "I got back to the district in January, we started that work last spring. But, it's going to take time, nothing happens overnight. I hope that people realize that we are working on it and we have a plan of action."
Representatives from the city, business and local non-profits attended to hear what teachers and administrators had to say.