Potential Ector Middle School charter partner shares its model and ideas with ECISD's Board of Trustees

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Board of Trustees were given a presentation by a new potential charter service for Ector Middle School.

Third Future Schools has been involved with schools for the past four years and runs schools in Colorado and Texas.

The company leaders told the board about their unique instructional model and their track record of success.

They stated that their schools are expected to show around 1.5 times the growth the average student in the U.S. made prior to COVID-19. They believe this is due to their focus on rigorous academics and extracurricular activities.

The Third Future model includes learning how to learn, setting high expectations for all its students and letting students gain new experiences including travel and labs.

The model also will focus on making sure students are learning at or above their grade level. As a company, Third Future Schools focuses on differentiated, personalized learning for its students.

There will also be highly competitive educator salaries with embedded coaching and support.