Texas Tribune, Odessa education leaders discuss how to tackle decline in college enrollment

The Tribune was joined by the presidents of Odessa College and UTPB as well as ECISD's superintendent.

ODESSA, Texas — From 2019 to 2021, higher education saw a decline in enrollment.

The Texas Tribune is trying to address the trend, and made its way to Odessa for a special event.

The organization held "The Great Student Resignation" at Odessa College Thursday. Tribune CEO Evan Smith moderated the discussion.

OC President Dr. Gregory Williams, UTPB President Dr. Sandra Woodley and ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri were featured speakers.

According to these local leaders, while enrollment across the United States has gone down it has been a good year for enrollment numbers for OC and UTPB.

During the event, speakers addressed what is causing the decline in enrollment, who is being left out of access to higher education and the potential long-term impacts of this.

If you missed the event, you can watch it by clicking or tapping here .