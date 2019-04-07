The Texas School Fund has been honored with three awards and recognition of its hedge fund and real estate programs.

With recognition going to the PSF at the Institutional Investor's 17th Annual Hedge Fund Industry Awards in New York, it was acknowledged as the winner in the Sovereign Wealth Fund of the Year category.

The PSF executive administrator and chief investment officer has expressed gratitude and honor for the recognition.

“We are honored to be recognized internationally, especially amongst such an elite group. We have moved carefully to diversify the assets in a global portfolio intended to enhance the risk return characteristics of the fund,” said Holland Timmins.

"The Permanent School Fund has often been called a Texas treasure. It’s humbling to find that it has a growing international stature.”

The Texas Permanent School Fund has also been recognized and awarded at the IPE Real Estate Global Conference in the categories of Investment in North America and Portfolio Construction.

Along with these prestigious awards, the PSF has been short-listed in the Debt Strategy, Indirect Strategy and Global Real Estate Investor of the Year categories.