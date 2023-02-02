Texas governor visits Odessa College for tour, roundtable discussion

Gov. Greg Abbott checked out the great work being done at OC to prepare students for the future.

ODESSA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott stopped by Odessa College Thursday to check out the college's workforce of tomorrow.

He got to see firsthand the type of work that OC does to prepare their welding students for the future.

Abbott got a tour of the welding lab and afterward visited with students, education officials and local business leaders in a roundtable discussion.

The governor said he's proud of what the college is doing.

“And it makes me proud to see Texans succeed because of platforms that are offered up by colleges like Odessa College,” said Gov. Abbott.

State Representative Brooks Landgraf also joined the governor, saying he feels that the college is vital help in keeping the lifeblood of the state alive.

“You know, the Permian Basin is the economic lifeblood for the state of Texas," said Landgraf. "But we can’t be that unless we have a skilled workforce, and Odessa College is doing more than any other community college in the state to have a skilled workforce, and it's paying dividends for us here in the Permian Basin.”