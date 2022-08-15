Texas Education Agency rates Texas school districts including MISD and ECISD

Both districts received a B rating. ECISD's rating has increased dramatically in the last three years.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — For the first time in three years, the Texas Education Agency has released accountability ratings for school districts across the state.

ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri spoke about how in just three years multiple schools throughout the district have grown thanks to staff and students.

"In 2019 half of the schools were rated D or F with 16 of those receiving an F rating. Today in ECISD three years later, half of our schools have received a rating of A or B," said Dr. Scott Muri, Superintendent at ECISD.

One of those schools that has seen big improvement is San Jacinto Elementary School, where Fallon McLane is the principal.

"About seven years ago they were the lowest campus in the district, and to be here at this time, to see San Jacinto Elementary be one of the top schools in the district, I am overwhelmed," said McLane

The entire district came together to earn a rating like they never have before.

"We made history, we made history. Today ECISD, for the first time ever, I'm very proud to announce that the Texas Education Agency has rated ECISD a B on the state accountability," said Dr. Muri.

The improved grading was thanks to multiple different efforts.

"We strategically use our people. Principals, we put some of our most effective principals in our most challenging schools," said Muri. "The thing that we do that is most effective is we grow children."

Even though it's good news that the district's rating has gone up, it's even more important to keep up the good work.

"That is the message that I have to give to our staff is that we still have a high eco dense population and we still have fragile students, and as Dr. Muri said we are obligated to give that high quality instruction everyday," said McLane.