TEA, AmplioSpeech team up for digital Spanish dyslexia curriculum

Esperanza is available to all school districts in the state via the Texas Education Agency.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Education Agency and AmplioSpeech is bringing a new curriculum to schools across Texas.

Esperanza is the first ever digital Spanish-language dyslexia curriculum.

Starting April 29, the program is available to all school districts in the state.

This program helps students learn by utilizing AI and natural language processing via visual and audio cues.

Additionally, while the focus of the program is in Spanish, it also helps students learn and improve their English skills as well. The TEA also provides a separate English dyslexia program which launched earlier in 2021.

Amplio, the platform that developed Esperanza, will help combat learning loss related to COVID-19 restrictions.