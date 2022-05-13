Texas could be adopting a new teacher certification exam for first time teachers

If approved by the State Board of Education, edTPA, the new exam, will be transitioned into a state requirement in the next three academic years for new teachers.

TEXAS, USA — Here in Texas, hopeful teachers may soon be required to take an entirely new certification exam.

It would require teachers to submit a portfolio based on the grade level they're teaching. In it they would answer essay questions then submit a sample lesson plan and a 15 minute video of them teaching an reports on students progress.

The State Board of Education has been piloting this new exam for the past three years and 1/3 of the Educator Preparation programs across the state have already adopted the proposed testing, called edTPA.

"In ECISD we actually operate our own educator preparation program and we've designed our curriculum around edTPA," said Dr. Scott Muri, ECISD Superintendent.

The goal of the new certification exam is to make sure educators are properly prepared for the classroom.

"It raises the bar, it raises the caliber of educators we should see coming into the profession. Raising the level of expectation and it's the right thing to do. Our kids deserve to be taught by excellent teachers every day," said Dr. Muri.

If approved by the State Board of Education, it will be transitioned into a state requirement in the next three academic years for all first year teachers.

"EdTPA allows each of those individuals to not just take an exam but to actually demonstrate they have the skills necessary to effectively serve children in year one of their career," Muri said.

Muri believes it is in the best interest of the students and teachers.

"As a Superintendent, [I'm] excited to recruit teachers who have this experience because I feel very confident that they'll be much better prepared to serve students in our classrooms," Muri said.

He believes in it so much that he serves as a member on the State Board for Educator Certification.