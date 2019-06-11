MIDLAND, Texas — Midland students got the chance to learn about entrepreneurship and financial literacy Wednesday morning at the Junior Achievement's fourth annual breakfast.

The breakfast is part of a program to inspire young people and teach them about business lessons.

Students got the chance to hear from Jakayla Dixon, the CEO of Feel the Color. Her company was started through the Junior Achievement program and works to help blind people by using silk tags embroidered in braille to identify clothing.

The breakfast was held in November, which is National Entrepreneurship Month.

For more information on the Junior Achievement program you can visit their website here.

