Teacher Adoption Program starts again in Midland

Midland Chamber of Commerce's Teacher Adoption Program is back for the 2022-2023 school year.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Chamber of Commerce's Teacher Adoption Program opened its applications for adopters on Monday.

The goal of the program is to provide Midland teachers with a voluntary network of support, care and encouragement from the community.

Volunteers, who can be either individuals, groups or families, sign up then choose a teacher in Midland to adopt.

Both the teachers and adopters commit to monthly communication. Adopters also agree to regularly connect with their teachers through various means, which can include encouraging letters, care packages, meals and much more.

There are some in the community who do it simply because they want to give back to teachers in Midland.

"Well I have a heart for educators," said Christine Foreman, a volunteer adopter for the program. "I just think you can't thank or appreciate our educators enough. So that's why I've gotten involved with the Teacher Adoption Program, because I think their job is hard enough."

For teachers who get involved with the program, it means so much more to them. Not only does it brighten their day and show them that they are appreciated and respected in the community, but it also can at times take the weight off their shoulders when it comes to providing for their students.

"I definitely saw the benefits right away," said Susan Garza-Krol, a teacher at Midland High School who is an adoptee. "For us teachers, sometimes we have to go out of our way, we pay our own money to supply our classrooms, and so I saw the benefits right away because I was able to get supplies I wasn’t able to afford. I was able to get that through this program, and so automatically the next day in class I was able to have supplies that I needed for my kids right then and there."

Volunteers can sign up to adopt on the chamber's website .