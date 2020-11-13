TEA releases new guidelines for removing struggling students from remote learning

A district can remove a student from remote learning if they have a class average of 70 or below, or if they have three or more unexcused absences.

TEXAS, USA — Last week, the Texas Education Agency updated its protocol on bringing kids back to the classroom.

The TEA is now allowing districts to remove students from remote learning if they struggle academically.

A district can remove a student from remote learning if they have a class average of 70 or below, or if they have three or more unexcused absences.

Educators would also have to submit proof of the students' struggles.