Sul Ross University wins grant to support programs on climate change

ALPINE, Texas — Sul Ross University has announced being the winner of a grant to help support programs on climate change.

The Bryan Wildenthal Memorial Library at Sul Ross has been selected as one of the 25 libraries to participate in the Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Change grant competition.

This initiative is one of the American Library Association and will help libraries engage in their communities with programs and conversations on climate change.

Library Director, Betsy Evans expresses the eagerness of Sul Ross University to work with the communities in the region.

“We are thrilled to be selected from a pool of more than 70 applicants to bring Resilient Communities to our region. We are eager to bring these fact-based, educational programs and dialogues to our community in collaboration with our SRSU Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and community partners like the Alpine Public Library.”

The university which will begin to host programs in November will use its $1,000 grant for film screenings on the climate.