Sul Ross president announces he will resign in June 2022

ALPINE, Texas — Sul Ross State University President Pete Gallego announced Friday that he would be resigning come June 2022.

“After much reflection and discussion with family and friends, I have decided to step away from my responsibilities as president at the end of the academic year. This is not an easy decision, but it is the right decision for me and for Sul Ross, the university I dearly love,” Gallego said.

Gallego will continue to serve as president until June 4, the end of the academic year.

He was appointed president of the university in June 2020 and is a Sul Ross graduate himself.