ALPINE, Texas — Sul Ross State University has announced its plans to reopen campuses for fall 2020.

Sul Ross joins many other Texas universities like Texas Tech and Texas A&M who are planning to resume face-to-face classes for the fall semester.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and work through the summer to implement plans on returning to in-person instruction.

“Our goal is to reopen for the fall semester, but we recognize that we must continue to monitor the situation and will keep safety as our top priority,” said President Bill Kibler. “Like all higher education institutions, we remain very aware that normal operations will look different going forward.”

Employees are continuing to work remotely when possible and are asked to self-monitor when feeling ill.

Summer classes will continue to be conducted through online instruction.

As of the time of the university's release, only one case of COVID-19 has been reported in Brewster County. The result came from the recent mobile testing being performed by the Texas National Guard.

To read the full release detailing Sul Ross's plans to reopen for the fall semester, you can click here.

