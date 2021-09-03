Hobbs Municipal Schools to return to face-to-face instruction on March 29

Students will still have the option to learn from home, but hybrid scheduling will no longer existing.

HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs Municipal Schools have decided to go back to face-to-face instruction for five days a week starting on March 29.

This includes all students and will be directly after spring break.

Students will still have the option to learn from home, but there will be no more hybrid scheduling.

You can either learn remotely via HOLA or you can go into school for five days a week for face-to-face instruction.

Parents can switch their students method of learning until March 12 through Skyward.