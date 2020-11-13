Students struggling with online learning

Both MISD and ECISD are seeing a large amount of students receive failing grades while learning in a virtual environment.

TEXAS, USA — A lot of students are struggling to keep up with the demands of online learning.

Midland ISD is reporting 47 percent of students in the Midland Online Academy are failing one class or more. It's something that the district is trying to change.

"For some kids, the Midland Online Academy has been a really good fit, but for others, it hasn’t. What we’re seeing is that, for a lot of kids, the best place for them is really in a classroom, face-to-face interacting with their teacher and their peers," Elana Ladd, MISD's Chief Communication Officer said.

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri says that the districts are working to balance their students' safety with their academic success.

"We’re going to begin to target those students that are struggling academically, those D and F students that are virtual, and we’re going to work with their families to transition them to a face-to-face environment, but we will not be getting to that step until it is safe to do so in our current situation," Muri said.

Even with the large number of students struggling to stay afloat in an online environment, it doesn't mean virtual learning is going away.

"Midland Online Academy is not going away. There is a need for that as a COVID response. We heard that loud and clear from our families who have a medical need to not have their kids in school and so we are going to continue to offer that," Ladd said.

In order to keep these students safe from COVID-19 as well as give them the tools to succeed online, Muri said that everyone needs to get involved.

"It’s an all hands on deck opportunity between the various members of our school staff and central office staff to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to connect with each of these families, and there is nothing like the relationship between teacher and parent and students," Muri said.