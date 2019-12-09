MIDLAND, Texas — Students at the Young Woman's Leadership Academy in Midland got the chance to meet the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

The school is helping students build big dreams by inspiring them with amazing women who have influenced the world and achieve great feats.

Seventh graders met Stacy Allison on September 12. Allison reached the summit of Mount Everest in 1988.

"I think when people have goals in their lives and they stretch themselves, that's what leads to change and transformation in our communities, society and our world at large," said Allison.

The students will have more opportunities to meet inspiring women in the future, including meeting Michelle Obama in Dallas later in September.

