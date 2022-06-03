Student philanthropy organizations donate over $4,500 to the Bynum School

Students from Trinity, Legacy and Greenwood high schools were a part of these philanthropy organizations.

MIDLAND, Texas — Student Philanthropy Organizations at Midland Legacy, Trinity School and Greenwood HS have donated over $4,500 to the Bynum School.

In these philanthropy organizations allow students to learn about social causes, evaluate local nonprofits and learn to advocate for organizations.

"We are so thankful for the students’ generosity," said Bynum Development Director, Tracy Bush. “SIP and SLP are educating our future leaders and philanthropists, and these students will continue to make an impact in the lives of others."

Today, there are seven Student In Philanthropy programs in the Permian Basin, two college programs and five high school programs.