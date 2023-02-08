Strategic plan revealed at Midland ISD convocation

MISD staff and faculty celebrated at convocation.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland independent school district held their school year convocation Wednesday to get faculty and staff motivated and pumped up for the school year.

Not only that, MISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Howard revealed the district's strategic plan for this school year.

The plan details three areas that MISD feels they need to either improve in or keep refining.

“First and foremost is student experience," Dr. Howard said. "What a student can expect and receive from an education at Midland ISD.”

The second is growing and developing MISD's people.

“Our people are the number one resource that we have, and they make all the difference in the world, hence convocation, right?" Dr. Howard said. "Bringing them together and celebrating them, encouraging them and supporting them.”

Engage and act with the community is the last area to really seal the deal at MISD.

“Tell the story of MISD and be good partners with Midland. We have to establish trust within the community," Dr. Howard said. "We want to be a district that’s transparent, that establishes trust, and that people are proud of MISD.”