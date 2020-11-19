Odessa College professor earns Texas State Artist nomination

Professor Steve Goff has been teaching at Odessa College since 1984.

ODESSA, Texas — Professor Steve Goff has been nominated for Texas State Artist. The nomination is for the State Artist 2-D.

“This designation is the highest designation that the Texas Legislature gives in the arts," says Anina Moore, the Director of Communications for the Texas Commission on the Arts. "Texas State Artists serve one-year terms and represent the state’s artistic legacy.”

Goff has been teaching photography at Odessa College since 1984. According to the Odessa College press release, he earned his bachelor's and master's degree in fine arts from Ohio University.

“It is quite an honor, especially in 2020, to be recognized by the people who know and support the Arts in Texas and to be nominated as a candidate for the Texas State Artist … I am grateful for the opportunity to encourage interest in the arts across the state of Texas," Goff says.