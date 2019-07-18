BIG SPRING, Texas — The Science Spectrum & Omni Theatre of Lubbock in conjunction with the

Howard County Library and the Big Spring Boys and Girls Club brought a

Space Bubble Demonstration to the youth of Big Spring today.



The Bubble itself is a portable planetarium. Educators with the

Science Spectrum wowed the audience with a trek across the stars and

taught them how they can find constellations in the evening sky.



The demonstration was set up inside the Boys and Girls Club Gym and is

part of the Howard County Library Summer Reading Program "A Universe

of Stories." There were three shows offered beginning at 10:30 and the last held at 1:00 p.m. Library officials said they chose this theme to coincide

with the 50th Anniversary of the 1969 moon landing.