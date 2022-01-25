Snyder ISD to delay school 2 hours Wednesday

The decision was made in conjunction with the National Weather Service and SISD Transportation Department.

SNYDER, Texas — Snyder ISD has decided delay the start of school on their campuses by two hours on Wednesday. They said their decision was made after consulting with the National Weather Service and SISD Transportation Department.

Buses before school will operate two hours behind, but classes will dismiss on their normal schedule.

Classes at the primary school and intermediate school will start at 9:50 a.m., while the junior high and high school will start at 10 a.m.