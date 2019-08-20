ALPINE, Texas — Teachers across the nation have been reaching out to friends, family members and even celebrities to help #CleartheList and fund their classrooms.

Waves of support have come in for teachers, clearing Amazon wish lists and sponsoring class rooms. Random strangers have seen the lists on Twitter and Facebook, coming together to support educators hoping to make their classroom a wonderful place for their children to learn.

Even within Texas there have been waves of support, with celebrities like Casey Donahew throwing their support behind the movement. Makeup icon and YouTube content creator Jeffree Star even bought all the supplies for one teacher at the Ector County Independent School District.

Alpine teacher Amanda Bolaños got an amazing surprise in August when musician and DJ Skrillex saw a post on Twitter and decided to clear her list.

The video shows children entering Bolaños's classroom while a Skrillex song plays in the background.

Skrillex saw the video and decided to help the teacher out, purchasing her entire wish list.

If you would like to help clear the list for teachers in the future, you can search the #CleartheList hashtag on Twitter or click on of the links below.

