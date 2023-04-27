Sixth of seven ECISD Bond Advisory meetings happens tonight

The meeting will discuss a possible bond issue and will take place at 6 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The sixth of seven total ECISD Bond Committee meetings will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. at New Tech Odessa.

The group is finalizing its priority projects to recommend to the school board. Over the past two weeks, some of the committee members have taken bus tours around the district.

At its last meeting, the committee began taking steps toward a package of bond recommendations and the group received some news in regard to the District’s bond capacity.

Because of solid financial decisions to pre-pay or refinance outstanding bonds over the last several years – moves that saved taxpayers $26.9 million in future interest payments – and other factors, Ector County ISD can take on about $400 million through school bond projects without increasing the tax rate.

A major subject from the April 13 meeting was discussing and prioritizing a series of 17 projects and the potential costs of each of those projects.