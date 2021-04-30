Six-foot tall three-legged stool arrives at Permian High School and ECISD

ODESSA, Texas — A six-foot tall three-legged stool arrived at Permian High School representing the need to fund Texas education.
Each leg on the stool focused on a different aspect of Texas education, from helping them through the pandemic to granting stimulus money.
The stool has been traveling across the state of Texas and ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri wants to use stimulus money granted by Governor Abbott to make the necessary changes.
"We locally can use that money to invest in the students, the 32,000 students that we serve at ECISD and the Permian Basin," Dr. Muri said. "The dollars are needed by every single school district throughout this region to make sure that the legs of this stool are solid, to make sure that we have the tools that we need, the resources that we need to effectively meet the needs of our children."
Dr. Muri also praised the work of all the teachers and school workers to help buoy up Texas education during the pandemic.