ODESSA, Texas — ECISD students in the auto tech program will get the chance to do some hands-on training thanks to a special donation.

Sewell Ford made the special donation at the ECISD Frost Technical Center on November 7.

A new vehicle, as well as two V6 Mustang engines, were donated to the program.

ECISD's program consists of about 200 students.These students are learning the skills needed for a career as an automotive technician.

"When students are given the opportunity to learn, they are not just able to hear in theory, but also apply what they've learned," said Colin Sewell, president of the Sewell Family Companies.

"It's a huge opportunity for them to take something they know and fully understand it."

RELATED: Teens learn about entrepreneurship at Junior Achievement breakfast

RELATED: UT Permian Basin clarifies future of STEM Academy