Seven ECISD students earn prestigious All-State Musician honors

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD announces seven students earned an All-State Musician Honor through the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA).

“All-State Musician is the highest individual honor a Texas music student can receive,” said ECISD Director of Fine Arts Dr. Aaron Hawley. “More than 50,000 students from around Texas began the rigorous audition process, and fewer than 2,000 were selected. That’s about 3.5% chosen for this honor. “We are very proud of our students.”

The seven 2021 All-State Musicians are:

Dillon Martin, Permian High School senior, Alto Saxophone, All-State Musician for the second year in a row

Alex Lozano, Permian High School senior, Bass Trombone

Aidan Caballero, Permian High School junior, Percussion

Caitlin Fitzgerald, Odessa High School sophomore, Soprano 2

Paige Byford, Odessa High School sophomore, Soprano 1

Justus Davis, Odessa High School freshman, Tenor 1

Shaun Price, Permian High School freshman, French Horn