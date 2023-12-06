Schools recruiting teachers, staff ahead of new school year

MISD has increased the starting salary for teachers, while charter schools offer other incentives.

MIDLAND, Texas — Finding good teachers isn't easy, and with teacher shortages across the country, it's competitive. This is why local school districts are providing incentives for potential teachers.

"We want to put the best people in front of students," said Deandra Sheldon, associate principal for Bunche Elementary. "We want team players, we want people who are going to grow our students and grow themselves."

Getting new teachers hasn't been easy in recent years.

"The need has really increased nationwide," said Sheldon. "We see it here at MISD. We do have goals. We want to prepare students for the future, and we just have to open our doors and be flexible to knowing the needs of our students, to be able to find the best candidates out there for them."

Which is why Bunche Elementary is in the process of recruiting new teachers and administrators for their school.

"We want to just offer opportunities for teaching, for teaching assistants," said Sheldon. "We know the need is there. We want to provide the best for our students and we said, 'Why not? Let's host a job fair.'"

Midland ISD and Bunche Elementary itself have increased incentives for teachers to come and teach at their school.

"A new compensation manual has been set out where we have increased our starting pay, so if you're a brand new teacher to the district I believe right now they are up to $60,000 up, just depending on that," said Sheldon. "Then of course, it increases from there."