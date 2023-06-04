Local school districts gather for education summit in Odessa

The 3rd annual Permian Basin Education Leadership Summit brought together school districts across the Permian Basin and southeast New Mexico.

ODESSA, Texas — Thursday was the third annual Permian Basin Education Leadership Summit, which brings education leaders from the Permian Basin and southeast New Mexico together to not only discuss challenges facing their districts but also bounce off ideas for solving them.

“When you think about our region, if you were to exclude Midland and Odessa, which is the more urban center of the region, every other school system out in this region is rural," said Dr. Adrian Vega, executive director of Education Partnership of the Permian Basin.

"So a lot of times they’re out there on their own and so by being able to pull together all of the school systems and really talk about some creative, innovative solutions to some of the largest challenges that we all face it makes an impact,” Dr. Vega said.

Events like this one helps school districts know that they’re not alone.

“Well it’s important because otherwise we’re trying to do the work alone. And the work we’re involved in has such an impact and is so important for the students and the entire community of Midland and the Permian Basin,” said Dr. Stephanie Howard, superintendent for MISD.

When issues are addressed, the students are the ones to benefit the most from it, which is important because they’re our future.