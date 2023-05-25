x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Schedule for remaining MISD graduations

Legacy, Coleman and Midland high schools will hold ceremonies on Thursday and Friday.
Credit: KWES

MIDLAND, Texas —

Midland ISD has three remaining graduation ceremonies to be held on Thursday and Friday.

Legacy High School students are walking the stage at Astound Broadband Stadium on Thursday, May 25, at 8:30 p.m.

Midland High School’s graduation will also be at Astound, but on Friday, May 26, at 8:30 p.m.

Coleman High School’s ceremony will be on Friday, May 26, at the Midland College Chap Center at 3 p.m.

For more information on the programs, as well as rescheduling plans and frequently asked questions, click or tap here.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

ECISD: Shooting threat at OHS not believed to be credible

Before You Leave, Check This Out