Schedule for remaining MISD graduations

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has three remaining graduation ceremonies to be held on Thursday and Friday.

Legacy High School students are walking the stage at Astound Broadband Stadium on Thursday, May 25, at 8:30 p.m.

Midland High School’s graduation will also be at Astound, but on Friday, May 26, at 8:30 p.m.

Coleman High School’s ceremony will be on Friday, May 26, at the Midland College Chap Center at 3 p.m.