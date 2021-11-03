San Angelo ISD school yearbooks earn national samples distinction

School yearbooks for Central High School, Lee Middle School and Lamar Elementary School were selected as featured national samples by Balfour Company.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — School yearbooks for three San Angelo Independent School District schools were selected by Balfour company as featured national samples.

According to an SAISD press release, the yearbooks for Central High School, Lee Middle School and Lamar Elementary School received the distinction.

The distinction is given to less than five percent of the total publications the company prints each year.

SAISD congratulates the student yearbook staff members, editors and district campus advisors who created, developed and put together the 2020-2021 yearbooks.

Staff member, editors and advisors are as follows:

Central High School

Yearbook Adviser - Dhara Ogee,

Editor-in-Chief - Julianna Pidgeon, senior

Co-Editor - Emma Morales, senior

Staff - PJ Acosta - sophomore, Avery Beaty - junior, Tristin Corbell -junior, r Amory Fly-junior, Riley Herbert - junior, Markwill Holloman - junior, Heidi Horeis - junior, Hannah Olson - junior, Averie Owens - senior, Angelina Pichardo - senior and Chris Riojas, senior.

Lee Middle School

Yearbook Adviser and Editor - Jenny Smith

Sixth Grade Art teacher and cover artist - Karen Smith

Staff - Kallie Barratt, Lauren Black, Jamie Manning, Addie Mitchell, Presley Reisner, Reagan Stephenson and Noelle Wilcox, all eighth-graders.

Lamar Elementary School

Yearbook sponsor - Lucy Kocich - Librarian.

The Balfour Publishing division chooses a small number of yearbooks each school year to use at training workshops throughout the country by company representatives as they work with schools to produce their own yearbooks.

“We are delighted to be able to work with outstanding teams like Central, Lee and Lamar,” Balfour Senior Director of Print Media, Mike Cobb said.

Yearbooks are chosen for different reasons, including excellence in carrying out a verbal/visual them throughout the book, solid photography and adherence to a recognized journalistic design, to name a few.

Elements included in the SAISD yearbooks are student art featured on the book cover for Lamar Elementary and extensive writing to record the history of the year and a custom-designed yearbook cover for Lee Middle School.

Central High School's yearbook included well-composed photography, contributions from the community and the use of QR codes to view multimedia events from the school year post-publication.

SAISD said it's proud of the achievements and dedication to journalistic publication excellence exhibited by student staff and appreciates the dedicated SAISD staff who helped develop and cultivate the students' talents.