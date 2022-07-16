15-year-old set to be youngest person to graduate from Sam Houston State University

Nehemiah Juniel will graduate from SHSU this August with a bachelor's degree in health sciences.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A 15-year-old is set to make Sam Houston State University history by becoming the youngest person to graduate from the school.

Nehemiah Juniel will graduate from SHSU this August with a bachelor's degree in health sciences.

"The biggest challenge was staying focused. It was especially difficult when the course material was uninteresting or something I already knew,” Juniel said."

According to the school, Juniel is now preparing to take the MCAT and further his dream of becoming a cardiologist.

"Around the age of eight years old, I decided I wanted to become a surgeon of some sort,” he said. “As I grew, I continued to change and specify what kind of career I wanted to pursue. This culminated into my decision to study cardiology."

Juniel hopes his story helps others to follow their dreams as well.