Salvation Army holding annual Stuff the Bus event

Both Midland and Big Spring are holding these events at Wal-Marts in the area.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Salvation Army is working to provide school supplies for families in need.

Every year the organization holds its annual "Stuff the Bus" event to help provide items like writing utensils, notebooks and backpacks to students who otherwise would be left without necessary items for the school year.

The Midland and Big Spring branches are holding their event August 7-9.

Both teams will have bins set up at local Wal-Marts gathering supplies for up to 300 children in need.

The Midland bins will be at both the Midland Drive and I-20 locations from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. all three days.

Big Spring's Salvation Army bins will be at the Walmart on Marcy Drive collecting supplies Friday through Sunday as well.

This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, volunteers will be unable to collect supplies. Donors should instead place supplies in one of the bins provided at the Walmart.

If you would like to participate, all you have to do is pick up a few extra items while on your shopping trip and give them to Salvation Army team members when you leave.

You can also donate online by going to the Salvation Army website.