ODESSA, Texas — A classroom door that was designed to represent the world lending each other a helping hand and recycling has gained top recognition in a national door/bin contest, hosted by PepsicoRecycleRally.

The contest, which is asking for votes for the top decorated door/bin launched on May 4, with Reagan Elementary being a finalist in the competition.

Community members from around the area will be able to vote for the door being the best decorated until May 8, at 7 p.m.

The school that gets the most votes will receive $2,500, for their Green Teams.

To vote for Reagan Elementary, click here.