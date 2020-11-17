Reagan County ISD will close its campus starting November 18

The school decided to close since a large number of staff was out due to COVID-19 related issues.

REAGAN COUNTY, Texas — Reagan County ISD will shut down its campus from November 18 to November 20. This comes off the heels of a large amount of staff being out due to issues with COVID-19.

According to the press release, the district made it clear that it doesn't have a large number of people with COVID-19, but rather have a lot of staff that has come within close contact with people who have tested positive.

The district will come back to its campus starting on November 30 and all extracurricular activities will start back up at the same time.